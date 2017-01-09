Trump puts Chinese criticism aside and meets with Chinese business magnate

2:42 False call leads to SWAT team response Pause

1:07 SWAT team responds to reported Trinity Place shooting

0:30 Video captures man stealing package from a front porch in Houston County

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

1:05 Bikers ride in cold weather for cops

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:57 CaSandra Hamilton is well-versed in the tradition of Dodge County girls basketball