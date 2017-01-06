Historically black college band performing at Trump inauguration stirs controversy

A decision by a historically black college to have its band perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration has been met with controversy, but school leaders say they welcome the opportunity for students to participate in the historic event.
Talladega College announced Thursday its plans to have its Marching Tornadoes band take part in the Jan. 20 ceremony in the nation’s capital. While the decision has been met with song angst, Talladega administrators say participating in the inauguration is not a political stance.
A news release from the school acknowledged administrators waited to hear opinions from both supporters and detractors before accepting the invitation. The decision has drawn some criticism over Trump’s stances on issues that affects black and other minorities.
“In my view, it is an honor to be invited to the inauguration of any president of the United States,” Talladega College President Billy Hawkins said in the statement. “The college and its band are celebrating the peaceful transition of power— a hallmark of America's democracy and swearing in of a new president.”
Talladega student Dollan Young started a petition in support of the band’s performance. As of Friday morning, the petition has garnered 455 signatures. Another online petition from alumna Shirley Ferrill is requesting the school withdraw from the inauguration and has received more than 2,300 signatures.
“We believe that this parade is not about politics it’s about seeing first hand the process of a transition,” Young wrote on the petition.
Howard University President William Harvey, a Talladega graduate, said it will be a “wonderful learning experience” for the band.
“It will be a teachable moment for them to understand the importance of supporting the leader of the free world, despite one's political viewpoint,” Harvey said in the statement. “After all, the reason for being of any college or university should be to promote learning and not to enhance apolitical agenda.”
The president of the Atlanta Alumni Chapter of Talladega College told ajc.com that while he doesn’t support Trump, he also understands why the decision was made.
“Many people probably hadn’t heard of Talladega College before this,” Norman Pitts said. “We are 150 years old this year. We are small, with a deep history. But being a graduate of an HBCU, there are some serious concerns about how Trump’s presidency will affect us. But the inauguration is bigger than any president. The inauguration doesn’t belong to Trump.”
