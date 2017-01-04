It’s not quite the Alamo, but Texas cupcake skirmish could inform Trump’s ag pick

1:03 Man's body found in ditch Pause

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

3:26 Teens charged in killing of 18-year-old Sam Poss in court

0:49 Holiday tournament helps Westside basketball team bond

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

1:07 Kirby Smart on asking recruits to defer enrollment

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:26 Macon's Pleasant Hill is going through changes