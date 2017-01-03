Himself awaiting ethics scrutiny, NC Republican urges careful approach to reforms

1:03 Man's body found in ditch Pause

6:25 Cop Shop Podcast: The zaniest police reports of 2016

0:45 Fitness center manager gives advice on New Year's resolutions

1:37 Lack of decent applicants plaguing law enforcement, sheriff says

0:54 Big week for Peach County standout

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

0:57 Police officer donates bike to help Warner Robins man with his daily commute

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb