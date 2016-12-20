With Trump on horizon, Obama rushes to block oil drilling in parts of Atlantic, Arctic

3:31 'Countless lives saved' chief says of chaotic hospital shooting Pause

1:07 Kirby Smart on asking recruits to defer enrollment

1:08 Volunteers explain why they lay wreaths for Wreaths Across America

1:36 Nick Chubb on why he's returning for another year

0:58 Fatal shooting spurs emotional reactions at scene

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

1:28 Jacob Eason on development in his freshman season