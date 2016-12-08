Mixed martial arts fighters say the UFC exploits them, and turn to Congress for help

Top mixed martial arts fighters are multimillion dollar athletes, working with promoters like the Ultimate Fighting Championship to secure huge pay-per-view TV contracts and media exposure.
But the UFC determines its own fighter rankings and does not allow athletes under contract to compete in other competitions, and a group of former fighters led by Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R.-Okla., and UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture want to expand federal protections for mixed martial arts athletes.
Couture said the UFC “uses rankings and titles to manipulate fighters” and railed against the multi-billion dollar company’s control of athletes during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday.
“I’d rather be punched in the face,” Couture said after the hearing. “The mid and lower tier fighters, those guys that aren’t in the top five percent...they struggle. They can’t fight enough times in a year to make a decent living especially with the restrictive contracts that are out there, relegated to fighting just for that one promotion.”
Couture, along with representatives from the UFC, testified before the House Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade, chaired by Fort Worth-area Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas.
“Once more, we turn our attention to something Congress has not focused upon before,” Burgess said during his opening statement. “As the industry continues to evolve swiftly, now is the time to bring Congress up to speed on MMA, and understand if there is a role Congress should be playing in this multi-billion-dollar industry.”
Couture appeared on Capitol Hill to support expansion of the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, a piece of legislation that became law in 2000, that currently protects boxers but not mixed martial arts athletes from oppressive promoters.
The Ali Act, sponsored by Mullin, would require promoters to report their full amount of revenue, bans oppressive contracts and institutes an independent ranking system for athletes.
The UFC opposes the effort, and attempted to prevent Couture from testifying.
“Unlike in boxing and kick-boxing, MMA promoters do not, and have not been required by the athletic commissions to utilize independent or objective rankings,” Couture testified. “In addition to the lack of independent rankings, MMA promoters also issue their own championship titles. To even be considered to compete for these promotional titles, athletes are required to sign exclusive, long-term contracts removing these athletes from the competitive marketplace.”
Mullin sparred with UFC vice president Jeff Novitzky during questioning, who argued that the UFC protects its fighters through anti-doping measures.
“We have the United States Anti-Doping Agency, which is the officially recognized anti-doping agency in the United States...so that’s one of the beauties of our program. We don’t police ourselves, we have an independent authority.”
Mullin shot back.
“Then How did Brock Lesnar get a pass this past July to not have to test?” Mullin asked.
“That’s not accurate that he got a pass in terms of testing” Novitzky said.
“Yeah, I believe it is, I can submit that article for the record,” Mullin shot back cynically.
Another issue that was discussed was the impact head injuries for MMA athletes, even though the Ali Act addresses rankings and concerns with promoters.
“CTE is a big problem for contact sports, and what we know today is very likely only the tip of the iceberg,” Ann McKee, a professor of neurology at Boston University said during her testimony. “We found evidence of CTE in the only [sic] MMA fighter we examined, a 27 year old who took his own life, and there is good reason to believe that a significant portion of other MMA fighters are at risk for CTE.”
The expansion of the Ali Act will not be voted on until the new Congress commences in January, but Mullin said after the hearing that incoming House Commerce Committee chair Greg Walden, R-Ore., will allow the legislation to progress.
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
