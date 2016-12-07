Politics & Government

December 7, 2016

Budget bill freezes pay for Congress

By David Lightman

WASHINGTON

Congressional lawmakers won't be getting a pay raise anytime soon.

The budget bill proposed Tuesday night froze pay again. Members of Congress last got an increase seven years ago. They got a 2.8 percent raise at that time, boosting the salary of most members to $174,000.

Since then, thanks to controversy over spending, lawmakers have refrained from going any higher.

The budget bill, which funds most of the federal government through the end of April, is expected to be considered by the House Thursday and the Senate Friday.

