Clinton group opens up Trump war room

American Bridge has a mission for 2017: Hold Donald Trump accountable.
The opposition group that supported Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that it would open a war room to hold the incoming administration “accountable, transparent and held in check” in real time.
American Bridge founder David Brock told reporters that having “a minister of disinformation operating from the West Wing with ties to a proto-fascist media empire that is nothing more than a pro-Trump propaganda machine.”
Brock said American Bridge will put “significant resources” behind its effort and hopes Democrats and like-minded Republicans will join him.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
