Trump threatens to scrap new Air Force One

0:57 Lizella not "getting enough bang for the buck" resident says Pause

0:41 Orange barrels on Ga. 96 picked up

3:14 Cop Shop Podcast: When his girlfriend called the police on him, he sent her emojis

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

2:29 Sideline Superstar: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

0:55 Tennessee resident who fled wildfire: "It was like a picture of H-E-L-L."

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant