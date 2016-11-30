Missouri Rep. Cleaver voted to re-elect Pelosi, but sees future in Tim Ryan

1:55 'Somebody was looking out for me,' SUV driver says after crash Pause

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen tells great-grandma to 'stop acting like a child'

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

1:34 How do Macon residents like to stay fit?

1:07 Isaiah McKenzie speaks about loss to Georgia Tech

0:55 Tennessee resident who fled wildfire: "It was like a picture of H-E-L-L."

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

0:43 Peach County hopes to take advantage of home field

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump