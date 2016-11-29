A Texan who might become secretary of homeland security heads to Trump Tower

0:43 Peach County hopes to take advantage of home field Pause

1:26 Deputy rescues clerk from burning Circle K

1:07 Isaiah McKenzie speaks about loss to Georgia Tech

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

1:26 Trump's White House

1:36 Infant ejected from crash found 30 feet away – unharmed