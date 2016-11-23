Since election, Trump has turned away all but two daily intelligence brieﬁngs

3:11 Ride along as Operation Arresting Hunger delivers 'a wonderful blessing' to a Warner Robins family Pause

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

0:46 Night club destroyed in fire, cleanup begins

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

1:10 Tattnall seniors enjoying bounce-back season

3:34 Peach Co. sheriff shows appreciation to officers and community

1:31 Hundreds mourn Peach deputies at somber vigil

2:18 Feud between neighbors sparked police shooting, sheriff says

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings