Nikki Haley will have interesting company as Donald Trump’s U.N. ambassador

0:46 Night club destroyed in fire, cleanup begins Pause

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

1:10 Tattnall seniors enjoying bounce-back season

3:11 Ride along as Operation Arresting Hunger delivers 'a wonderful blessing' to a Warner Robins family

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

2:57 Juror comfort was kept in mind when designing a new jury assembly room

2:18 Feud between neighbors sparked police shooting, sheriff says

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

1:31 Hundreds mourn Peach deputies at somber vigil