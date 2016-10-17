Clinton’s way up with millennials -- but Trump’s backers seem more eager to vote

Hillary Clinton’s got a big lead over Donald Trump with younger voters – but Trump backers may be more motivated to vote.
Clinton’s up 49-28 percent. But 76 percent of Trump supporters say they’ll vote, compared to 68 percent of Clinton backers.
Few millennials say they’ve been contacted by a campaign. One-fourth of black and Latino youth said they’ve been contacted, while one-third of all millennials said they’d been contacted.
Even though they may be more motivated, the 28 percent preferring Trump is a historically low figure for a Republican candidate.
Clinton is buoyed by strong support from younger black voters, who give her 80 percent backing, though that’s less than the 93 percent four years ago for President Barack Obama.
Clinton’s also picking up support from supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont who was overwhelmingly popular with younger people.
Sixty-four percent of his backers say they’ll vote for Clinton, 25 percent for Libertarian Gary Johnson or the Green Party’s Jill Stein, and 4 percent for Trump.
The survey was developed by the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University and the GFK polling firm collected the data.
David Lightman: 202-383-6101, @lightmandavid
