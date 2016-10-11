‘Apprentice’ producer says he can’t release Trump footage

The executive producer of “The Apprentice” says he doesn’t have the right to release footage from the reality TV show once hosted by Donald Trump.
MGM, which owns executive producer Mark Burnett’s production company, also says it cannot legally release the footage.
Neither Burnett nor MGM immediately responded to questions Monday seeking details about the specific requirements they say block them from releasing the footage.
The Associated Press previously had asked Burnett to provide the original “The Apprentice” footage for review earlier this year, and renewed calls last week.
The statement issued Monday comes on the heels of a story published last week concerning allegations by cast and crew that the Republican presidential nominee frequently used lewd and sexist language while shooting the show.
