Was Melania Trump’s blouse at the debate a fashion or political statement?

For those not fashion-inclined, the hot pink color was probably the main thing that stood out about Melania Trump’s outfit during the second presidential debate.
But for those more in tune with the fashion world, the large bow hanging from Melania Trump’s throat was making a bigger statement than the color. That’s because the type of shirt she was wearing is actually called a “pussy bow blouse.”
A pussy bow is a bow attached to a shirt and tied around the neck, named for bows that used to be tied around the necks of kittens and cats.
A video published by the Washington Post on Friday showed Donald Trump talking with Billy Bush about touching and kissing women without their consent, including saying he would “grab them by the pussy.” He also spoke about trying to get a married woman to sleep with him, and at the time the conversation was recorded Donald Trump had just married Melania Trump.
Donald Trump apologized for the tape in a video Friday night, saying, “I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize.”
In a statement released Saturday, Melania Trump called her husband’s comments “unacceptable and offensive,” but that she accepted his apology.
But while many speculated on Twitter that Melania Trump wore the pussy bow blouse Sunday to make some sort of political statement — either to protest her husband’s remarks or those trying to use the statements against him — the Trump campaign denied the pussy bow blouse was intentional.
OMG: Melania's #debate fashion: Gucci's "pussy bow" shirt H/t @politiquette pic.twitter.com/VQ0LpQp7NW— Jay Newton-Small (@JNSmall) October 10, 2016
