Override of Obama veto just first hurdle in 9/11 families’ pursuit of Saudi Arabia

The Senate voted 97-1 Wednesday to override President Barack Obama’s veto of legislation that allows relatives of 9/11 victims to sue the government of Saudi Arabia for their deaths, but even if the House, as expected, does the same, it’s unclear how soon they can expect to make their case in court.
Legal experts say the families still face hurdles – procedural and political – before they see a U.S. court decide whether Riyadh played a role in the deadly attacks of 2001. It could take months for the families’ attorneys to gather documents and conduct interviews to back their claim of Saudi official involvement – not a small feat considering that no previous inquiry has uncovered a smoking gun.
“It’s unclear what the legislation ultimately will allow, and what the costs will be and whether it will really allow the families to get any sort of closure or not,” said Michael Gerhardt, constitutional law professor at the University of North Carolina School of Law. “Lawsuits can be very difficult avenues to try and settle acts of terror.”
Congress, however, was willing to let the families try, handing President Barack Obama the first veto override of his administration by margins that left little doubt where the sympathies lie. Only Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada, the top Senate Democrat, voted to sustain the president’s veto.
“Our administration was dead wrong on this issue,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who ordinarily would be among the president’s biggest supporters in Congress.
Family members said they know that even with the enactment of the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, there day in court is distant.
“I think there’s probably a long road ahead. There was a hope that things would happen really fast, but it doesn’t seem to be working that way,” said Lorie Van Auken, whose husband, Kenneth Van Auken, died in the World Trade Center.
Still, she added, Wednesday’s vote “means we’re one step closer to justice.”
Embarking on a lobbying blitz, Saudi Arabia tried and failed to stop the legislation, a sign of the increasing tensions between Riyadh and Washington over the Saudis’ roles in conflicts in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere. Saudi officials had warned that they’d sell of billions of dollars in U.S. assets if the so-called “9/11 bill” became law.
Saudi representatives in Washington declined to comment, but have steered journalists to the public remarks of U.S. officials who support the president’s veto.
In July, Congress released a long-withheld 28-page section of what was the first U.S. report on the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. The section was declared classified for national security reasons and withheld when the original report was released in June 2003.
The suppressed chapter spelled out a series of possible links between the hijackers and Saudi officials that the congressional investigators said they believed deserved more attention. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers, all of whom died in the attacks, were Saudis who’d lived in Florida, California, Virginia and New Jersey.
It also described what the investigators said was an “unacceptable” lack of awareness by both the CIA and the FBI on Saudi activities inside the United States. It blamed that lack of awareness on the FBI’s part prior to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on “Saudi Arabia’s status as an American ‘ally.’ “
However, there was no bombshell revelation in the 28 pages that tied the hijackers directly to the Saudi government. Instead, the section urged more thorough investigation, while pointing out that the information it contained had been gleaned from FBI and CIA files.
“The problem is we don’t why we don’t know. I expect there is still a fair bit secrecy that may be difficult if not impossible to penetrate,” said Gerhardt, the law professor.
The extra pressure on an already strained alliance was just one concern to the Obama administration. Apart from the diplomatic fallout, the White House said that the law also might work in reverse, allowing, said Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, the Republican chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, the possibility that the U.S. could be sued in cases of, for example, civilians killed in done strikes.
Still, Corker voted to override, while other experts argued that such concerns were misplaced. “The law should not open up the flood gates for foreign lawsuits against United States diplomats, soldiers or corporations,” said Juan Basombrio, an attorney based in Costa Mesa, California who recently won a Supreme Court case on the issue of foreign sovereign immunity. Diplomats, he noted, are protected by the Vienna Convention’s grant of immunity, and soldiers are also shielded.
“What the White House has provided as the main reasons for the veto are just plain wrong,” he said.
Fifteen years after the attacks, even those who were willing to support that view were unwilling to challenge the wishes of the 9/11 families.
“I think they should have their day in court,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., as he walked onto floor to cast a vote to override. “But I also want to look at how you may deal with the problems that may flow from this.”
Van Auken, who’s among the four outspoken 9/11 widows known as the “Jersey Girls,” said the 28 pages and other inquiries weave a tangled story of Saudi royals, government businesses, intelligence operatives and terrorists. At the very least, she said, there’s enough suspicion of Saudi official involvement to allow the lawsuit to go forward.
“We’ve been waiting for 15 years,” Van Auken said. “It’s really time to know. It’s time to know what happened and to hold people accountable.”
Lindsay Wise and Vera Bergengruen contributed to this article.
