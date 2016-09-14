Should U.S. keep control of group that handles internet domain names?

2:30 Mike Pence asked how to combat "never Trump-ers," compares campaign to NASCAR Pause

1:39 Trump VP candidate Pence brings up Clinton controversies, crowd chants "lock her up"

2:00 Trump’s VP “speaks in sentences, with verbs."

1:29 Here's where all the DNC floor signs come from

3:01 A First Daughter’s Second Ride

1:52 Star Swain performs stunning rendition of national anthem at DNC

6:33 Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

2:24 Joe Allen's plans for his return to Macon-Bibb Commission

3:22 Bernie Sanders formally nominates Hillary Clinton for president

3:24 Bernie Sanders: Hillary Clinton must become the next president

1:17 Why Sen. Tim Kaine is Hillary Clinton’s VP pick