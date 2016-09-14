What presidential losers do with millions in unspent campaign cash

There’s millions in campaign cash out there, sitting in limbo without a presidential campaign to call home.
It’s the money raised by candidates such as Sens. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who did not win their party nominations, and left behind when they had to drop out.
So what happens to it? Can the candidate use it to buy a beach house? Give it to Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump? Or use it for another campaign themselves?
“My suspicion is that some of them are sitting on the money,” said Larry Noble, former chief counsel of the Federal Election Commission and general counsel for the Campaign Legal Center.
Any presidential loser with money left in the bank can use it for a future bid for office, donate it to a charity or political party, or contribute it to another candidate.
Cruz transferred nearly $3 million from his presidential campaign to his Senate campaign committee. Sanders used leftover money to send delegates to the Democratic National Convention in late July.
“They can also use it to wind down political operations,” said Viveca Novak, editorial and communications director at the Center for Responsive Politics.
Sanders has by far the most money in the bank of the defeated candidates – more than $6 million as of July 31. Despite conceding to Hillary Clinton early in the month, Sanders raised more than $1.1 million from July 1 to 31, FEC records show.
While Sanders can “go out and speak for other candidates” such as Clinton, Noble said, he cannot simply transfer his campaign war chest to the Democratic nominee’s account.
While some candidates end up with cash left over, many run into debt by the time they choose to drop out of the race.
Jeb Bush, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio and Scott Walker all racked up debt since halting their presidential bids, although all except Bush are currently holding office, which makes it easier to raise funds.
“They can try to raise contributions after they dropped out, but that’s very hard to do,” Noble said. “What a lot of them do is carry the debt, and if they decide to run for another federal office they transfer the debt.”
Clinton had nearly $25 million in debt after her failed presidential run in 2008. That sum was paid off in 2013, about 18 months before she formally declared her candidacy for 2016. Another presidential loser, Republican Newt Gingrich, will never pay $4.6 million in debt from his 2012 campaign. Gingrich will not face any civil or criminal action for stiffing businesses that provided services to his campaign like yard signs and phone-banking.
“It’s a rough situation for vendors,” Noble said. “If you have a losing campaign you may not get paid.”
None of the 2016 candidates has as much debt as Clinton or Gingrich.
Campaign committees are unable to accept contributions from super PACs, political entities that can raise unlimited amounts of money from well-heeled donors, to cancel their debts. That leaves millions of dollars floating around without any candidate to support.
Jeb Bush’s super PAC, Right to Rise, had over $3 million left in the bank as of July 31. It wouldn’t be against the law for Bush’s super PAC to throw a $3 million party for itself, but then the PAC’s founders would have to face the wrath of donors.
“Some of them probably sit on the money,” Noble said. “They cannot give money to federal candidates but can give to state candidates. In some circumstances they can give it to other party committees or they can keep the money in the super PAC.”
For example, Rubio’s presidential super PAC transferred $800,000 – and most of its staff – to a separate super PAC supporting his last-minute Senate bid in July.
In addition to Bush’s super PAC, two super PACs supporting Paul have over $2 million combined and seven other super PACs supporting other presidential also-rans each have at least six figures to spend.
Due to the rancor of the Republican primaries and candidates like Bush publicly saying they won’t support nominee Trump, Noble said that lots of super PAC money would sit around until the next election cycle, or go to super PACs not affiliated with the presidential race.
Vanquished candidate committees and their associated super PACs have one other option for unspent campaign donations.
“They can always return it to the donors,” Noble said.
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
Financial state of ex-presidential hopefuls’ campaign committees (as of July 31):
Bernie Sanders Cash on hand: $6,108,450 Debt: $445,287
Ben Carson Cash on hand: $1,798,290 Debt: $211,883
Carly Fiorna Cash on hand: $833,299 Debt: $0
Ted Cruz Cash on hand: $612,437 Debt: $604,885
Scott Walker Cash on hand: $118,493 Debt: $672,556
John Kasich Cash on hand: $110,780 Debt: $0
Lindsey Graham Cash on hand: $45,363 Debt: $0
Marco Rubio Cash on hand: $28,847 Debt: $1,782,657
Rick Santorum Cash on hand: $12,169 Debt: $563,294
Mike Huckabee Cash on hand: $7,421 Debt: $ $18,954
Jeb Bush Cash on hand: $6,454 Debt: $250,000
Rand Paul Cash on hand: $2,515 Debt: $301,307
Rick Perry Cash on hand: $1,818 Debt: $0
Chris Christie Campaign committee no longer active
Super PACs with at least $100,000 left to spend:
Right to Rise USA (supported Bush): Cash on hand: $3,081,228 Debt: $ 0
Concerned American Voters (supported Paul) Cash on hand: $1,656,793 Debt: $0
Conservative Solutions (supported Rubio): Cash on hand: $773,486 Debt: $0
New Day for America (supported Kasich) Cash on hand: $626,892 Debt: $0
America’s Liberty (supported Paul) Cash on hand: $508,250 Debt: $0 (didn’t file July report)
2016 Cmte (supported Carson) Cash on hand: $369,578 Debt: $69,291
Security is Strength (supported Graham) Cash on hand: $290,465 Debt: $0
Stand for Truth (supported Cruz) Cash on hand: $256,057 Debt: $0
Trusted Leadership PAC (supported Cruz): Cash on hand: $246,673 Debt: $0
Pursuing America’s Greatness (supported Huckabee) Cash on hand: $128,628 Debt: $0
