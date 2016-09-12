Bill Clinton to fill in for ill wife at California, Nevada events

President Bill Clinton will fill in for his wife on the campaign trail in California and Nevada this week as she recuperates from pneumonia, according to an aide to the former president.
Hillary Clinton had been scheduled to attend two fundraisers in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, including a dinner at the home of Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller for which tickets cost $100,000 per couple. Instead, her husband will now headline these fundraisers, as well as campaign and donor events around Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Hillary Clinton was also supposed to tape an appearance on “The Ellen Show” on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether the former president will appear on the show instead.
His wife is recovering at their New York home after falling ill with pneumonia. She was diagnosed with the lung infection on Friday, but it did not become publicly known until Sunday, when Clinton struggled to stand as she abruptly left a 9/11 ceremony after overheating.
On Monday, Clinton tweeted that she was recovering and looking forward to returning to the campaign trail.
“Thanks to everyone who’s reached out with well wishes! I’m feeling fine and getting better,” Clinton tweeted. “Like anyone who’s ever been home sick from work, I’m just anxious to get back out there. See you on the trail soon.”
Comments