Obama’s pledge of additional aid for Colombia peace deal is in doubt

1:24 NATO Secretary General’s statement on the outcome of the British referendum on the EU Pause

1:04 Off-duty airmen in South Korea help save family from burning building

2:36 Terror in Brussels

3:31 Veterans, Houston County more than amped for home stadium

2:18 Freedom Field ready for Friday night football

1:35 'It's very helpful,' Crescent House representative says of money donated from seized gambling funds

2:44 How unemployment figures can mislead

1:27 For the love of football: An essay

1:09 How the Chipleys wound up saving Macon's Bonniebrae-Bedgood house

1:22 Greg Moore credits balance for FPD win over Howard