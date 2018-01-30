Teacher calls military 'lowest of our low' in classroom, caught on video

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' Pause 9:42 They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature' 1:02 Parts of Haiti left in ruins, says UN humanitarian coordinator 0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed 3:26 Surveillance footage from the night U.S. swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio 1:24 NATO Secretary General’s statement on the outcome of the British referendum on the EU 1:04 Off-duty airmen in South Korea help save family from burning building Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump. A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before President Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night. AP

