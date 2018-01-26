‘They are like animals:’ Nutella riots break out at French supermarkets

More Videos 3:13 'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial Pause 0:54 'Nothing like this ever happened,' neighbor says after shooting 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 0:59 Robbery victim reportedly trying to sell drone, headphones 4:27 Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir 1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 0:32 Macon baseball team owner describes what fans can expect in inaugural season 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 2:10 Houston school district creates "13 Reasons Why Not" campaign Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Brawls broke out in French supermarkets on Thursday as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of the chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella. The Intermarche chain launched a massive discount on the spread, reducing the price of a 950 grammes (33.5 ounces) jar by almost 70 percent, from 4.50 euros (5.6 US dollars) to 1.41 euros (1.75 US dollars).The sale led to a rush on Nutella in one supermarket in Toulon, with shoppers shoving each other as they tried to get their hands on the jars. video obtained by AP

