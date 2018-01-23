This school took the wall off the girl’s restroom. Students and parents are angry.

The girl’s restroom at St. Mary’s College has a new layout—and some parents are fuming.
In an attempt to deal with problematic behavior such as bullying and smoking, the Wallasey, England academy for students ages 11 to 19 took the exterior wall off the restroom, making it harder for students to hide, The Sun reported. Wallasey is near Liverpool.
Now, the only doors are those on the individual cubicles, the Metro reported.
Parents who say the decision makes their children feel “scared and unsafe” are keeping them at home in protest, The Independent reported.
Never miss a local story.
“If the problem is bullying, smoking and skipping class they could have approached it in so many other ways,” Tara Hodgson Jones, who has a daughter and son at the school, told The Independent.
She said she’s keeping her daughter at home and will do the same with her son if St. Mary’s changed the boy’s restroom.
Another mother said she fears the exposure puts the girls at risk of “the boys looking in and over the top of the cubicle,” The Liverpool Echo reported.
A parent who called the removal of the wall “absolutely disgusting,” pointed out that there is a camera facing the restroom, according to the publication.
One parent, however, said she doesn’t know what all the fuss is about, The Independent reported.
“My daughter attends this school and I don’t see it as a bad thing – I do believe it’s for the protection of the students and school safety,” the parent said.
The school said in a statement Monday that the change was made to improve the learning environment for students. It added that other schools have taken similar approaches, and students have commented “very positively” on the design.
St. Mary’s said more work will be done on the restroom to introduce a modesty screen – which is a panel that helps prevent unwanted views into the restroom.
Comments