Her dad posted a photo of her on Facebook. Less than an hour later she was dead.

Bill Billingham’s Facebook page is filled with photos of his 8-year-old daughter. There is one of Mylee playing pool, a picture of her eating at a table and a shot of her in front of what appears to be a Christmas tree. So it likely surprised no one when another photo was posted Saturday evening of the girl sitting on top of a bed and eating pizza in her pajamas.
What has left Billingham’s friends, family and neighbors reeling is that just minutes after posting the photo of Mylee, whom Billingham reportedly doted on and lovingly called “moo,” authorities say the young girl was stabbed to death, The Sun reported.
And Billingham, 54, is suspected of killing her.
Neighbors had reportedly heard chilling screams from the home in Brownhills, England, north of Birmingham, that night. When police arrived at the home they found Mylee covered in blood with serious injuries, News.com reported.
Never miss a local story.
Graham Greatrex, 74, told the publication that emergency responders were met by the girl’s “hysterical” mother, Tracey Taundrey, who shouted “They stabbed my baby.”
“It was a bit of a shock,” Greatrex said. “You can’t imagine it happening on our doorstep, especially when it’s a little girl.”
But Mylee, who died at a hospital shortly after, wasn’t the only one who had been injured, authorities say.
Billingham was found at the home with stab wounds to the stomach. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, BBC reported. He is expected to survive, The Sun reported.
Billingham is also expected to be questioned by police, BBC reported. Police say they’re treating the stabbings as a domestic incident and aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with Mylee’s killing, The Guardian reported. A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Monday afternoon to find out exactly how Mylee died.
At the time of the attack, Billingham was arrested for attempted murder, according to local news media. Authorities have not announced what charges he is facing.
Det. Jim Colclough called it “an absolutely tragic set of circumstances,” BBC reported.
A person identified as a friend of Billingham’s who used to drink with him at a pub told News.com that Billingham and Taundrey had “split” but that he was a loving father to his five children.
“It’s completely out of character,” Billingham’s friend said. “I just don’t understand how it’s happened.”
Billingham’s brother, Mark, asked for privacy in a statement Sunday night. He added that there will be “no further comment at this time,” The Guardian reported.
Comments