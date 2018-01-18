He did time for a crime he didn’t commit. Then he Googled the cop who arrested him.

Stephen Simmons was a young man when he and his friends were convicted of stealing mailbags from a train in London.
British officer Derek Ridgewell, had attributed incriminating remarks to the men, The Guardian reported, as cause for their arrest. They spoke with a duty solicitor—a person who helps advise people suspected of a crime—who told them that if they called the police liars, the judge would give them a long sentence, according to the publication. They pleaded not guilty but were all convicted.
Simmons was sentenced to serve eight months in a youth detention center, The Independent reported.
That was in 1976.
Knowing he was wrongly accused, Simmons, 62, never admitted to the crime, which haunted him even after he was released and went on to become a businessman, The Guardian reported. He even withheld it from his two grown daughters.
“One of the hardest things for me was that my parents did not believe me because they were of the generation that believed that the police could not lie,” he told the publication.
Then, more than three decades later, a radio personality gave Simmons an idea for how to prove his innocence.
After calling into a legal advice program, the host suggested Simmons search online for the officer who arrested him, The Times reported. Simmons didn’t expect any groundbreaking results from the Google inquiry. But what he found led to a revisiting of the case.
Simmons discovered that Ridgewell, the same cop who arrested him, had been convicted of a crime that seemed very familiar—stealing 300,000 pounds (roughly $417,000 in U.S. dollars) from mailbags in 1980, the publication reported. He also found out that Ridgewood died in prison two years later.
“I was gobsmacked,” Simmons told the Guardian.
He took his case to a criminal case review commission and an appeal was filed. On Wednesday, the court found Simmons was framed, and overturned his convictions, BBC reported.
He said he’s “relieved” that his name has finally been cleared.
"It has only taken 43 years,” he told BBC. “But I have got there at last."
Simmons may have served less than a year behind bars. But it was not an easy stint. He told The Times his time in prison caused him to have mental health difficulties. He also said one of the two friends he was convicted with became an alcoholic after his release and is now dead.
The court expressed regret for how long it took for “ this injustice to be remedied,” BBC reported.
Comments