Simon Laprise fooled police with a car sculpted out of snow.
Simon Laprise fooled police with a car sculpted out of snow. Screenshot from Facebook
Simon Laprise fooled police with a car sculpted out of snow. Screenshot from Facebook

World

He wanted to prank snow crews with his car. He fooled police instead.

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

January 18, 2018 09:06 AM

Simon Laprise wanted to have a little fun when it snowed in Montreal, Canada.

“It was a beautiful day,” Laprise told VICE. “So I decided to do something out of the mountain of snow.”

Laprise, 33, said he used snow to create a life-sized version of a Deloreon DMC-12, best known from the “Back to the Future” movies, The New York Daily News reported.

It took Laprise four hours to create it outside his home after Monday’s storm. The machinist and designer had hoped to prank snow crews in his neighborhood, FOX 9 reported. He placed a real windshield wiper on the car to make it look as if everything but the wiper had been covered in snow, according to the news station.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The sculpture looked so real it caught the attention of a police officer, who stopped to inspect the fake vehicle because it was parked in a snow removal zone. A photo on Laprise’s Facebook page shows the officer standing next to the vehicle.

Laprise told VICE he didn’t get to see the officer’s reaction in person. But the note that was left indicates he probably wasn’t angry at having been fooled.

“You made our evening,” the officer wrote, in French, on a ticket posted by Laprise, the Daily News reported.

Laprise told VICE he thought the tickets were “hilarious.”

“But when I saw the cops pictures on internet the next day, it was even better,” he said.

Laprise said the car was destroyed when the roads were cleared, according to the Daily News.

More Videos

'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school 0:54

'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school

Pause
'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response 1:39

Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response

Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon 1:35

Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon

Macon-Bibb mayor on why new sales tax is critical to future 2:26

Macon-Bibb mayor on why new sales tax is critical to future

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 0:48

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation

  • First Night State College features icy art

    Owner of DiMartino Ice Company Ernie DiMartino talks about the various ice sculptures on display for First Night State College Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in downtown State College.

First Night State College features icy art

Owner of DiMartino Ice Company Ernie DiMartino talks about the various ice sculptures on display for First Night State College Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in downtown State College.

Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school 0:54

'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school

Pause
'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response 1:39

Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response

Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon 1:35

Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon

Macon-Bibb mayor on why new sales tax is critical to future 2:26

Macon-Bibb mayor on why new sales tax is critical to future

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 0:48

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video