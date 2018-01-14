‘Everyone panicked:’ Plane dangles from cliff above the sea after skidding off runway

More Videos 1:10 Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash Pause 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 2:42 After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:43 Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend 3:44 Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 3:01 Celebrities who died in 2017 0:54 Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey

A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway.

