The moose was up to its neck in snow. A group of snowmobilers started digging.

Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose's head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable "stepping in" to help the animal. Andrew Emberley/Sledcore via Storyful

