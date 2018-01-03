Ex-Taliban hostage charged with sex assault months after he and his wife were freed

FILE- In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, Joshua Boyle speaks to the media after arriving at the Pearson International Airport in Toronto. A lawyer for Boyle, a Canadian man recently freed with his American wife and children after years of being held hostage in Afghanistan, says his client has been arrested and faces at least a dozen charges including sexual assault. Attorney Eric Granger said Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017, that Boyle also faces assault and forcible confinement charges. Nathan Denette AP