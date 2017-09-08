How many people has Hurricane Irma killed?

More Videos 1:09 She'd been left behind before, but not this time Pause 1:04 Horses evacuated from Irma come into Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter 0:33 Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida 1:33 "Once the ball kicks off it will be business as usual." 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:04 Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon 1:39 Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 2:12 Florida evacuees making the best of difficult travel while escaping Hurricane Irma 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Satellite imagery shows 3 hurricanes churning in Atlantic basin Three hurricanes churned through the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf this week. Satellite imagery from NASA and the NOAA posted on Friday, September 8, showed Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia. The imagery shows as Irma overtook the Caribbean islands and started its track to Florida with Jose tracking behind it. Three hurricanes churned through the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf this week. Satellite imagery from NASA and the NOAA posted on Friday, September 8, showed Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia. The imagery shows as Irma overtook the Caribbean islands and started its track to Florida with Jose tracking behind it. NASA-NOAA via Storyful

