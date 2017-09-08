More Videos

  • Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

    Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida.

What is Hurricane Irma’s latest track?

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

September 08, 2017 5:50 AM

Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a Category 4 storm by the National Hurricane Center Friday morning, but it’s still on track to cause devastation in Florida.

Hurricane conditions have already pummeled the Dominican Republic, parts of Haiti, Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and others. Irma is moving through the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday and heading between the Bahamas and the northern coast of Cuba.

From there, Irma still seems likely to hit South Florida by early Sunday, according to the 5 a.m. projections by the National Hurricane Center. The track is now predicted to go through the center of Florida, possibly affecting both the east and west coast of the state.

The storm’s possible path varies after that, but the National Hurricane Center’s latest prediction has it traveling through the center of Georgia Monday and Tuesday and up through Tennessee by Wednesday, skirting South Carolina and Alabama.

A storm surge warning – meaning life-threatening rising water is expected in the area within 36 hours – is in effect for the Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach and the Florida Keys.

A storm surge watch – meaning life-threatening rising water is possible within the area within 48 hours – is in effect for areas north of Jupiter Inlet to the Sebastian Inlet and north of Bonita Beach to Venice.

Screen Shot 2017-09-08 at 5.18.08 AM
The highlighted area of Florida on this map could have potential storm surges due to Hurricane Irma.
National Hurricane Center

Hurricane warnings are in effect for:

  • Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach
  • Florida Keys
  • Lake Okeechobee
  • Florida Bay
  • Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas
  • Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, and Villa Clara
  • Central Bahamas
  • Northwestern Bahamas

Hurricane watches are in effect for:

  • North of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet
  • North of Bonita Beach to Anna Maria Island
  • Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Matanzas

Maximum sustained winds are around 155 miles per hour and Irma is likely to remain a Category 4 hurricane for “the next couple of days,” according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane winds extend up to 70 miles from the center and tropical storm winds extend up to 185 miles.

Screen Shot 2017-09-08 at 5.29.38 AM
Several projected paths of Hurricane Irma as of Friday morning.
National Center for Atmospheric Research

