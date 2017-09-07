Julio Feliciano, left, and Adrian Colon both rescue staff members from the Municipal Emergency Management Agency toured the streets of the Matelnillo community searching for citizens in distress during the passage of hurricane Irma through the northeastern part of the island in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 6, 2017. The US territory was first to declare a state of emergency las Monday, as the National Hurricane Center forecast that the storm would strike the Island Wednesday.
Julio Feliciano, left, and Adrian Colon both rescue staff members from the Municipal Emergency Management Agency toured the streets of the Matelnillo community searching for citizens in distress during the passage of hurricane Irma through the northeastern part of the island in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 6, 2017. The US territory was first to declare a state of emergency las Monday, as the National Hurricane Center forecast that the storm would strike the Island Wednesday. Carlos Giusti AP
Julio Feliciano, left, and Adrian Colon both rescue staff members from the Municipal Emergency Management Agency toured the streets of the Matelnillo community searching for citizens in distress during the passage of hurricane Irma through the northeastern part of the island in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 6, 2017. The US territory was first to declare a state of emergency las Monday, as the National Hurricane Center forecast that the storm would strike the Island Wednesday. Carlos Giusti AP

World

What’s the difference between a hurricane warning and a hurricane watch?

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

September 07, 2017 2:26 PM

It’s a question that comes up every time severe weather threatens to strike: What’s the difference between an official warning and a watch?

For Hurricane Irma, the Category 5 storm that’s coming closer and closer to Florida and mainland U.S., most watches have been the precursor to a warning in the area.

The official difference is a hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area imminently. Once a warning is issued for the area, “preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the Thursday 11 a.m. update on Hurricane Irma, areas under hurricane warnings include parts of the Dominican Republic, parts of Haiti, the Southeastern Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Central Bahamas and the Northwestern Bahamas.

A hurricane watch means hurricane conditions are merely possible within the area, and that tropical storm winds are anticipated within a 48-hour period. So in Hurricane Irma’s case, even though it appears Irma is on track to hit more than just South Florida, South Florida is the only part of the state currently under a watch because Irma isn’t at risk of hitting other parts of the state within 48 hours.

The 48-hour window before tropical storm winds even start is meant to give people in the area time to protect themselves and their property before “conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.”

As of the Thursday 11 a.m. update on Hurricane Irma, areas under hurricane watches include Florida’s Jupiter Inlet, the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee, Florida Bay and parts of Cuba.

Screen Shot 2017-09-07 at 1.12.08 PM
Hurricane Irma’s projected path as of Thursday morning.
National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center also issues storm surge watches, which means “there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours,” according to forecasters. Florida’s Jupier Inlet and the Florida Keys are under storm surge watches as of Thursday. Water in those areas is expected to reach five to ten feet above ground if the surge hits at high tide.

There are also tropical storm warnings and watches, which follow similar definitions of the hurricane warnings and watches.

Related stories from The Telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature' 1:53

French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

View More Video