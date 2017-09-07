What’s the latest Hurricane Irma track?

More Videos 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever Pause 2:31 EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare' 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:33 "Once the ball kicks off it will be business as usual." 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 0:53 Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and she continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and she continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Meta Viers McClatchy

