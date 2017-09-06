Hurricane Irma: This Delta flight flew right into the storm—then had minutes to escape

Hurricane Irma was spinning toward Puerto Rico today, but that didn’t stop one Delta flight from making a daring landing on the island mid-afternoon—and then trying to get out before the storm made landfall.
You really want to fly into SJU during a category 5 hurricane, DL431?— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
Everyone else has turned around. pic.twitter.com/nHdChvYh2Y
Riveted Twitter users followed along in real time by looking at radar depictions of the plane’s flight path, as Delta Flight 431 left New York City and headed south toward San Juan, Puerto Rico.
“DL431 is going for it,” wrote Jason Rabinowitz, a Twitter user and self-described aviation geek who spotted the plane headed straight toward the menacing storm.
Meanwhile, the island braced itself for landfall of the Category 5 storm, whose 180 mile per hour winds, torrential rains and punishing storm surge prompted Puerto Rico’s governor to declare a preemptive state of emergency earlier this week. Irma has already set records, too, becoming the strongest storm ever recorded in the Atlantic basin, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The Delta flight landed successfully, despite the fact that the storm was already beginning to impact Puerto Rico. But that was just half the battle—the flight crew then had to get passengers off board, get a full flight of new passengers aboard, and then get out as quickly as possible before the storm hit.
Delta is hoping for a VERY quick turn once they get to SJU.— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
The return flight is listed as "early," departure bumped up 25 minutes pic.twitter.com/0F6rrn2HR7
The plane quickly boarded and began taxiing to take off from San Juan.
By this point, the bulk of the storm and its eye were still to the east of the runway where the Delta flight would take off—but the hurricane’s arm was reaching around to the west, leaving the plane just a narrow, storm-free window to fly into before the eye zeroed in on the island.
Here they go! DL302 now taxiing for takeoff before #Irma gets really bad. pic.twitter.com/CNfk5L6oaa— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
And they made it.
How’d the flight crew do it? Well, it helped to have an incredibly short amount of time on the ground—just 52 minutes, by Rabinowitz’ calculation.
Total time on ground for this 737-900ER: 52 minutes— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
That includes both taxi-in and taxi-out pic.twitter.com/QqwnCeXWRz
But the adventure still wasn’t over.
The plane still had to navigate its way between the core of the storm and its arm to get in the clear on its return voyage.
Now DL302 has to climb out of SJU, and they're doing so between the outer band of #Irma and the core of the storn. Amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/lOq9Te5DO6— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
Again, the pilots were successful—steering clear of the storm threat to both the east and the west until the plane made it north of the entire storm. Then, on to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.
Well, that's the end of that story. DL302 is reaching the edge of #Irma's outer bands.— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
Guess the flight crew serves lunch now...? pic.twitter.com/IDTV3WuLd5
Needless to say, it was a team effort:
Don't forget the @Delta forecasters, dispatchers, cabin crew, ground crew, airport staff, ATC tower staff, and dozens others making it work https://t.co/YyDIAyfodz— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
