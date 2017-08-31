He sells a bulletproof shirt. He shot his wife to prove it works.

More Videos 2:17 Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments Pause 0:30 Monroe County school district can count on Mr. Fields 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 0:38 Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia 1:21 People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House 4:04 Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed 1:01 'Some of this ... will be repulsive,' lawyer tells jurors at ex-GBI agent's trial 2:05 Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero — the maker of high-fashion, bullet-proof clothing — is starting to sell his wares in Florida. He’s also hoping his penchant for blasting employees and potential clients will get him into the Guinness Book of World Records. Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero — the maker of high-fashion, bullet-proof clothing — is starting to sell his wares in Florida. He’s also hoping his penchant for blasting employees and potential clients will get him into the Guinness Book of World Records. Jim Wyss Miami Herald

