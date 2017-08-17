A teenager was sent to a rehab camp for internet addiction. Two days later, he died.

A teenager whose parents sent him to a rehab camp for internet addiction turned up dead and covered in bruises after just two days away from home.
Li Ao, 18, had over 20 external injuries, according to Telegraph, as well as internal injuries.
The death happened earlier this month in the eastern Anhui province, according to BBC.
Ao’s parents sent him to the camp — one of many in China that use “boot camp” tactics to end internet and gaming addictions — because they could not convince him to pursue an activity like opening a business or joining the army.
So they dropped him off at a camp in Fuyang city on Aug. 3, telling the teachers at the camp that their son was tough, according to Telegraph. The camp said it would use "psychological counselling and physical training" to diminish internet addiction.
Local education authorities had ordered that particular camp, which was illegally run, to be shut down on multiple occasions.
But it wasn’t until Ao was rushed to the hospital with a bevy of injuries less than 48 hours after first arriving that the local government finally shut it down.
The parents were allowed to see their son’s body in the morgue — but remain clueless as to just how exactly he died.
“My son's body was completely covered with scars, from top to toe,” Ao’s mother said in Anhui Shangbao, according to BBC. “When I sent my son to the centre he was still fine, how could he have died within 48 hours?”
The director of the camp and four teaching staff are currently being held by police.
It’s just the latest news about the growing number of rehab centers in China for internet and gaming addiction, according to BBC.
A teenager from China killed her mother last year for sending her to a similar camp, where she was allegedly abused. Many of the addiction camps are ran out of government hospitals or schools.
In response, the Chinese government has begun drafting laws that, if passed, would outlaw the use of electroshock therapy and similar abusive treatments for online addiction.
Comments