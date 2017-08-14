A big-game hunter from Argentina died Saturday when he was trampled by an elephant he was preparing to shoot.
A big-game hunter from Argentina died Saturday when he was trampled by an elephant he was preparing to shoot. AP file photo
A big-game hunter from Argentina died Saturday when he was trampled by an elephant he was preparing to shoot. AP file photo

World

A man hunting elephants is killed in an elephant stampede, officials say

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

August 14, 2017 4:21 PM

An Argentinian man hunting elephants in Namibia over the weekend died when one of the animals trampled him.

Jose Monzalvez, 46, was hunting in a private wildlife area northwest of the small town of Kalkfeld, the Namibia Press Agency reported.

This follows the death in May of well-known South African hunter Theunis Botha, 51, in Zimbabwe. Botha, leading a hunting group, fired at a group of elephants stampeding toward him when an elephant lifted him off the ground with its trunk.

A member of the hunting party shot the elephant, and it fell on Botha, crushing him to death.

Monzalvez was with another hunter from Argentina and three Namibians when he was killed, the Namibia Press Agency reported.

According to police, the elephants saw the hunters from a distance and chased them. The elephants charged at the hunters before they could find a safe spot from which to take aim.

Monzalvez had a hunting permit, local media reported.

The World Wildlife Fund lists African elephants as “vulnerable,” with 415,000 now living in the wild, down from 3 million to 5 million a century ago because they are hunted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature' 1:53

French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

View More Video