FaceApp removes race filters after accusations of 'digital blackface'

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

August 10, 2017 7:59 AM

FaceApp, a popular selfie program that allows users to alter their faces with a variety of filters, removed its newest addition of filters after accusations of ‘digital blackface.’

The controversy came Wednesday when the app enabled users to select from four new categories: Caucasian, Black, Indian and Asian, according to The Guardian.

People reacted quickly. The Root ran a story with the headline “FaceApp Is Very Excited About Its New Line of Ultra-Racist Filters, while others recalled when the app experienced a similar controversy in April after discovering its “hot” filter was visibly lightening people’s skin tones.

On Twitter, the debate raged on — with some people decrying the new filters as insensitive and racist, while others saw no harm.

Check out the Storify below for reactions.

