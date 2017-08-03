People walk past a small plane resting by the sea after an emergency landing at Sao Joao beach in Costa da Caparica, outside Lisbon, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. The plane made the landing on a packed beach killing a man and a child who were sunbathing.
World

Pilot survives beach crash-landing, but faces irate crowd after 2 sunbathers die.

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 12:48 PM

LISBON, Portugal

The flight instructor and trainee on board a small plane that killed two sunbathers when it crash-landed on a Portuguese beach are being questioned by a magistrate.

Judicial officials are considering whether to bring charges against the two men, who didn’t speak to reporters outside the court near Lisbon on Thursday.

The Cessna 152 landed on a crowded beach, fatally striking a 56-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl who were sunbathing. Irate onlookers on the beach at Caparica, 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of Lisbon, demanded to know why the pilot didn’t land in the sea.

The pilot reported to a control tower that the plane had suffered engine failure.

The instructor and trainee were led away by police after the incident Wednesday.

