Have a glittery iPhone case? Over 250,000 were recalled for causing chemical burns

Just under 275,000 liquid-filled glitter iPhone cases have been recalled after they reportedly caused chemical burns or skin irritation after leaking.
On Monday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of the glitter cases from MixBin electronics for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7.
There have been 24 reports of skin irritation or chemical burns from leaking cases, according to the CPSC, including 19 from people in the United States.
One person reported permanent scarring from a burn, while another said they experienced chemical burns and swelling to the face, leg, chest, neck, upper body and hands.
Around 263,000 of the cases were sold between October 2015 and June 2017, with prices ranging between $15 and $65. The cases, which were made in China, were sold at Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Tory Burch, Nordstrom Rack and Victoria’s Secret nationwide and online.
“If you do have these, we urge you to act quickly, get these out of your home, contact MixBin electronics, they will give you a full refund,” Patty Davis, a spokesperson for the CPSC, told ABC News.
MixBin recalls Liquid Glitter iPhone Cases. Leak could cause skin irritation. Visit https://t.co/DnIRKINXA9 or call 855-215-4935.— MixBin (@getmixbin) August 1, 2017
One user took to Facebook to show the burns she allegedly received from the cases.
A description of the iPhone case on Amazon describes the liquid as a “safe food grade snow globe liquid.” You can head to the company’s website to check if your phone case is affected.
Comments