A ‘potent’ bottle of champagne put a burglar to sleep – then sent him to the hospital

A woman in Perth, Australia, returned to her home Friday to find an unknown man sleeping in her bed — and it seems a bottle of expensive champagne was the cause.
The 36-year-old man, who kicked down the door of the house, was attempting to steal belongings until he came across a bottle of Louis Perdrier Champagne, according to The Courier.
Once she located the would-be thief, the owner crept out of her house and called the police, who arrested the man.
"He has consumed some champagne, I'm not sure how expensive it was but in the photo, it looks expensive," Esperance police officer-in-charge Richard Moore said to ABC Esperance. "It must have been quite potent because he has fallen asleep in the resident's bed, which is not a good thing, and the owner has returned home and located this male person in her bed."
A bottle of Louis Perdrier Brut Excellence costs $12.99, according to La Vinothéque.
When tested by police, the man was highly intoxicated, recording a blood alcohol level over eight times the legal driving limit, according to ABC Esperance. The police took him to a nearby hospital after his arrest as a precaution.
"This is a bit weird, to fall asleep in the bed and be laying there when police came in," he said.
The man, who was charged with burglary and stealing, is set to appear in Esperance Magistrate Court on Aug. 8, according to ABC Esperance.
This isn’t the first time alcohol has helped thwart a burglary by putting the thief to sleep.
An Appleton, Wisconsin, man returned to his house to find a naked man sleeping in his bed; it was later discovered the burglar consumed whiskey and blueberry muffins belonging to the owner of the house, according to ABC9.
Police arrived and found the man hiding in a shower enclosure. They also found a bag of marijuana next to his clothes, according to ABC9. Police are requesting multiple charges including burglary and possession of marijuana.
