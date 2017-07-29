His mother threatened to tell his fiancée the truth. He killed her with a crossbolt.

A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder after he admitted to shooting and killing his mother and two of his brothers with crossbolts in August 2016.
Brett Ryan, 36, killed three members of his family and tried to kill another brother three weeks before his wedding day in Toronto, and an agreed statement of facts submitted in court Friday explained his motives for doing so, according to the Toronto Star.
According to CBC News, Ryan was convicted in 2009 of robbing banks. He served roughly 15 months in jail, and when he was released, he was rejected from an IT job because of his criminal history.
However, Ryan lied to his fiancée and told her he had a job and had graduated college.
Before the wedding, Ryan told his mother, Susan Ryan, about the lies, and she pressured him to tell his fiancée, per Global News. He resisted, however, and made plans to confront her.
According to CBC News, Ryan placed a crossbow in his mother’s garage, then set up an elaborate system timed to set off an iPad, iPhone and laptop, presumably to give him a digital alibi. Police later say he never used this system.
On Aug. 25, 2016, he went to confront his mother, in hopes of convincing her not to tell his fiancée and to support him financially, per the National Post.
However, the two argued, and it eventually became so heated that Ryan went into the garage, and when his mother followed him, he stabbed her with a crossbolt, then strangled her with a nylon rope.
Before he had done so, however, Susan Ryan had called Brett’s oldest brother, Christoper. When he arrived at the house, Brett shot him with the crossbow in the next, and hid the two bodies under a tarp, per the Star.
According to the National Post, Brett stabbed a second brother, Alexander, with a crossbolt in the driveway. A third brother, Leigh, called for help after seeing Brett standing over Alexander’s body, the statement of facts said. Brett then chased Leigh inside the house and assaulted him. Leigh managed to escape the house and run for help.
“The guys in the garage are dead. Crossbow to the head. It’s me. I’m admitting to everything,” Ryan allegedly told police when he was arrested, per the National Post.
According to the Star, Brett Ryan has been given three life sentences for the three murders and 10 years for attempted murder. All the sentences will run concurrently.
Comments