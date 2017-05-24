Pope Francis jokes with Trump family, presses the environment

After visits with the Muslims and Jews, President Donald Trump took on perhaps his toughest audience yet: the Catholics.

Trump and Pope Francis appeared to put aside their differences Wednesday during their meeting at the Vatican Wednesday on the third leg of an exhausting five-country oversees trip that continues to Brussels later in the afternoon.

It had the potential of a being a very awkward meeting between two world leaders whose views couldn’t be more different on several issues. The two feuded publicly over Trump’s immigration policy during the campaign.

The pope promised to seek common ground with Trump before the visit. He appeared to greet the U.S. president cautiously on Wednesday, but warmed as the meeting continued and joked about what Trump ate.

Their discussion was private, but after their meeting Francis handed him his book on the importance of protecting the environment and holding man largely responsible for climate change.

“I won’t forget what you said,” Trump told the pope.

Trump has threatened to pull out of the Paris climate accord and cancel payments to the United Nation’s climate change programs, while the pope wrote a 181-page encyclical on protecting the earth, “Laudato Si” (Praise Be).

Trump called for building a massive wall along the Mexican border and signed a temporary suspension on the entry of refugees. The pope, the son of an Italian family who migrated to Argentina, has repeatedly called for compassion to be shown to refugees and migrants.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Francis was critical of Trump’s plans to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

“A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian. This is not the Gospel,” the pope said after a visit to Mexico.

Trump called the pope “disgraceful” for doubting his faith.

Trump told the pope it was “a very great honor” to be at the Vatican. At one point, Francis kidded with the first couple. While shaking Melania Trump’s hand, he asked what she fed the president. Potizza, he asked?

“Potizza,” she said, referring to a Slovenian treat.

Trump was also accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, her husband, Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, national security adviser H.R. McMaster, and personal assistant Keith Schiller.

The pope handed out tokens, in white boxes, to each member of the delegation. He had an exchange with Ivanka Trump and Kushner who smiled and laughed.

Trump gave the pope an edition of the works of U.S. civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., including “Why We Can’t Wait” and “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?”

“This is a gift for you,” Trump told the pope. “These are books from Martin Luther King. I think you will enjoy them.”

Francis gave Trump what he said was a medal by a Roman artist. According to reporters who witnesses the exchange, Francis said it’s an olive, which is a symbol of peace.

“We can use peace,” Trump said.

Francis then gave Trump several books, including a book on the environment that he said he gives to all Catholics on family, the gospel and “care of our common home, the environment.”

“Well, I’ll be reading them,” Trump said.