Fatalities reported after explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England

Several people have died and others have been injured after an explosion was reported at an Ariana Grande music concert at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.
The Greater Manchester Police released a statement: “There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured.”
Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017
It is unclear what caused the explosion or the injuries.
Panic following explosions at Manchester Arena during Ariana Grande event..https://t.co/Rvrt3LGD2d— Saul Romero (@SaulRomero26) May 22, 2017
According to an announcement from the arena, captured on a Twitter video, there was no ongoing threat to concert-goers.
“Ladies and gentleman, please take your time. There’s no need to bunch up. There’s no problems here. Just take your time and exit the building. There’s no need to bunch up and run. Take your time, there’s no problems here. Thank you for coming and having a good time tonight. Everything is fine. Just take your time in exiting the building. Thank you very much. Walk slowly, there’s no need to run,” the announcement said.
Me and a friend trying to exit Manchester Arena while the staff were telling everyone to keep calm and not run #scary #arianagrande pic.twitter.com/r9GFZpOe4D— cling clang (@butterywig101) May 22, 2017
Manchester Arena holds more than 20,000.
NBC News reported that Grande “is OK.” Grande is scheduled to perform in London on Thursday and Friday. Grande has had seven Billboard top-10 hits, including 2016’s “Side to Side” and 2014’s “Problem” featuring Iggy Azalea.
