‘I’ll kill you!’ Drunk airline passenger charged with choking an employee

An American was arrested for choking an All Nippon Airways (ANA) employee while a plane was on the runway at Narita International Airport on May 1. The plane was bound for Los Angeles. This video shows two men fighting on a plane, as airline attendants intervene. One of the men then walks away, before returning to restart the fight. Twitter/Corey Hour via Storyful

