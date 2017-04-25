Man hangs his 11-month-old daughter on Facebook, then kills himself, police say

In a four-minute video clip, the man held an 11-month old girl on the roof of an abandoned building. The sun was shining, and the girl was wearing a pink top.

But after taking a sip of a drink on camera, according to the Phuket News in Thailand, the man broadcast tying a rope around his daughter’s neck. Then, according to Thai police, he filmed himself dropping her off the roof.

Police officers later found his body next to hers Monday night in the town of Phuket, Thailand, Reuters reported, hours after two clips showing the act were posted to his page. Officers identified the man as Wuttisan Wongtalay, 21, and the girl as his baby daughter Natalee, according to The Phuket Gazette.

Wongtalay’s wife had contacted officers shortly after her husband and daughter went missing, the Gazette reported, and her uncle told the paper that Wongtalay had threatened and choked her before he left the house.

A police officer told Reuters that Wongtalay feared his wife was about to abandon him.

“He was having paranoia about his wife leaving him and not loving him,” said Jullaus Suvannin, a police officer investigating the case, according to the news service.

The footage of the apparent murder-suicide on the southern Thai island Monday afternoon generated outrage among citizens before it was taken down about 24 hours later, Reuters reported.

One user called it “the most evil clip I’ve seen in my life,” while another asked, “how can he watch his own child stop breathing?”

The clips followed another murder broadcast on the social network’s video feature last week in Cleveland, in which 74-year-old Robert Godwin was shot and killed as a stranger broadcast the act on his cellphone. The alleged shooter, Steve Stephens, killed himself after a police chase in Pennsylvania days after the murder.

After the Cleveland shooting, Facebook said it would review how it flags and removes violent broadcasts, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged “we have a lot to do here,” TechCrunch reported.

A Facebook spokesman said in a statement to Reuters that “there is absolutely no place for content of this kind on Facebook and it has now been removed.”

“This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim,” the statement also said.

Thai deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen told Reuters that the shooting was the first of its kind in the country, and referenced the Cleveland shooting in suggesting that “it could be influenced by behavior from abroad.”