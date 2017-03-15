Be nice this airline’s staff and they could give you free upgrades

Airline staff are used to disgruntled passengers berating them for delayed flights and lost baggage. But keep your temper with employees of Monarch Airlines, and they may reward you with free upgrades.
The British airline wanted to reward customers who were nice to its staff by being nice in return, The Independent reports. Travelers who don’t take out their travel woes on Monarch’s call center staff can receive priority check-in or extra legroom seats. Priority check-in is worth less than $4, but more spacious seating is worth nearly $40.
Extra legroom can be a godsend on longer flights, particularly in a traveling environment that charges for everything from checking baggage, seat assignments and inflight snacks.
The effort is part of Monarch’s year-long campaign “to promote traditional values of chivalry, courtesy and respect.” The airline, which flies across Europe as well as to destinations including Africa and the U.S., said its employees who “are already nice” will now be able to “reward those who are nice to them, too.”
The benefits aren’t unlimited, though: A maximum of 10 bookings each week can be upgraded, although all passengers on a reservation benefit. About 25 people will benefit in a usual week, and those who buy tickets online or through a travel agent will not be eligible. Only people buying flights or in need of customer service via phone will have the opportunity to be rewarded for their kindness.
