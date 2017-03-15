The five-second rule is actually real — at least sometimes — scientist says

Everything your parents told you about not eating food off the ground was wrong.
Well, maybe not everything, but according to a new study from Aston University in the U.K., the infamous “five-second rule,” which says any food dropped on the floor can be eaten safely if it is picked up within five seconds, may actually be legitimate in some cases, despite numerous other studies and conventional wisdom suggesting otherwise.
Researchers at the Birmingham university tested the theory by using a variety of foods on different floor surfaces, including carpet, tile and linoleum, according to Mashable. What they found was that drier foods such as toast, chocolate, cookies and sandwiches could be left on the floor for up to 30 minutes with little risk of increased bacteria.
However, moist foods such as cooked pasta, buttered toast, fries and doughnuts were found to transfer bacteria at a faster rate and as a result are not safe to eat once they touch the floor, per The Independent.
“Obviously, food covered in visible dirt shouldn't be eaten, but as long as it's not obviously contaminated, the science shows that food is unlikely to have picked up harmful bacteria from a few seconds spent on an indoor floor,” Professor Anthony Hilton, who led the study, told The Independent.
These findings contradict a 2014 Rutgers study that found bacteria could contaminate food instantaneously once it was dropped and recommended against eating any food that touched the ground, per the New York Times.
However, this is not the first time Aston University and Hilton have argued in favor of the five-second rule. In 2014, Hilton and a team of researchers published a very similar study that claimed time was a significant factor in the transfer of bacteria from the floor to food. In the same study, Hilton claimed that the type of floor surface the food was dropped on also made a difference in the transfer of bacteria, with carpet presenting the lowest risk.
Yet, a 2007 Clemson study used the almost the exact same methodology and results as the Aston study and recommended a “zero-second rule,” per National Geographic.
The widely different conclusions are a result of how researchers assess the degree of risk in eating potentially contaminated food. While Hilton and his team argue that the risk is low enough to eat away, the Clemson team, led by Professor Paul Dawson, told National Geographic that even though the risk of getting sick from eating food is low, it is not worth it.
“I compare picking up dropped food and eating it to not wearing a seatbelt,” Dawson told National Geographic. “Someone can drive a lifetime without wearing a seatbelt, never have an accident and not get injured. Someone can also eat dropped food for a lifetime and never get sick. But in the first case, if you have a serious accident you will probably get hurt. In the second case, if the food you ate was dropped on a surface contaminated with a high concentration of a pathogen, you will probably get sick.”
Regardless of what scientists recommend, surveys suggest people will continue to eat food off the floor anyway. In a poll accompanying its 2014 study, Aston researchers found that 87 percent of people admitted they would eat food off the floor. The Independent cited another survey that found 79 percent of people had already done it.
On social media, Aston’s most recent study had a mixed reception, as relieved parents saw it as validation, while other scientists and doctors pushed back.
Comments