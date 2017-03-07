Women lead a third of the 12 countries people say are the best places to live

0:36 Teen wins national 4-H award for veterans' project Pause

1:53 Victims from reported shooting found a mile apart

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching

2:26 Devin Durham is a senior on a roll in the GHSA Tournament for Dublin

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

1:27 Southern Conference Tournament championship pregame